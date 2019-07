- Authorities say a hit-and-run crash in Orange County has left a woman and four children injured.

A spokesman with Orange County Fire Rescue said a vehicle struck pedestrians in Pine Hill. At least one child was in a stroller.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.'

Investigators are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).