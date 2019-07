- A hit and run crash in Orlando has left a woman and four children injured.

According to authorities, the mother was pushing a stroller across the street at North Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way around 9:00 p.m. Monday night when they were hit.

Instead of staying at the scene, the car took off.

The family was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. Fire officials say three of the children had head injuries, but appear to be stable.

“There was one child, possibly two, still in the stroller," said Mike Jachles with Orange County Fire Rescue. "It doesn’t appear anyone was thrown – at least not a distance. They were all conscious and alert. Very fortunate we didn’t have more serious injuries with this.”

Investigators say they need the public’s help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with any information about the car or the suspect is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.