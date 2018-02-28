Winter Park sisters 'baking over the world' with YouTube show

- When 8-year-old Emi McCoy and her 11-year-old sister Nat started their own YouTube baking show, neither could've guessed the notice they would get or how quickly it would happen.

"Nat and Emi Bake Over the World" features the sisters showing viewers how to baking different treats each week. Their father Nathan shoots and edits the show on his iPad.

They show only has around 60 subscribers. But many more people have heard of the girls because of an unexpected invitation from one the nation's hottest college football programs.