- An Orange County teenager accused of murder appeared before a judge on Friday.

Vamari Bostic, 13, of Winter Garden, is accused of shooting and killing James Bacon, 25. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The judge granted the prosecutor's request to keep the teen in juvenile detention for 30 days while they decide how they want to proceed with the case. Bostic's mother, Dolores, stood by him, saying he's not a cold-blooded killer.

"He's a nice kid. It's unfortunate what happened. I pray for both families, I pray for her, I pray for me. But as far as Vamari being labeled a senseless killer, that is not him."

Relatives say Bostic and Bacon had been feuding for weeks, something Bostic's mother also brought up in her son's defense.

"James was trying to beat him up, and jump on him," she said.

Bacon can't speak for himself, about what led to the attack. His heartbroken mother, Tysha Brunson, said they are only trying to find peace.

"Not only did I lose my son, the other child's mother is suffering as well. I just can't hold hate in my heart for nobody right now."

Bostic's mother also said she doesn't own a gun, and has no idea where her son would have gotten one.