- Nearly 8,000 students will soon be starting classes at the University of Central Florida/Valencia College campus in Downtown Orlando. From the look of things, a lot of work has to be completed before that happens.

It is down to the wire for construction crews, as teachers are said to begin transitioning to the new campus at the beginning of August. Students are expected to move into dorms August 21.

Anyone who has been near the site recently may think construction is behind schedule, because there is still a ton of work left. Windows are boarded up, dry wall not complete, furniture missing and landscaping non-existent. Still, Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is confident crews will finish on time.

"They [the developer] have a great track record of finishing these types of developments on a timely manner and with quality," said Hill.

UCF is standing by the project's deadline, releasing a statement to the News Station:

"We are in the final stages of construction. The process is ongoing, and we are so excited to soon welcome our campus community. Faculty and staff will be moving in prior to our students arriving later in August. Student residents will move in on Aug. 21, and we will welcome our students to their first day of class on Aug. 26."

"Like any construction project, they'll probably have to do some fine-tuning but it will be operational," said Hill.

The clock is ticking and the campus will have to pass building inspections prior to opening to faculty and students.

"I'm confident, through the leadership at UCF/Valencia, that it will be open, and it will be something that this whole Central Florida can be proud of," said Hill.

It will be a busy few weeks ahead for construction crews, as the deadline cannot be pushed back.