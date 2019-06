- A wife is devastated, after her husband has died followinf an incident at a Florida restaurant. Investigators said the suspect was another customer who claimed he saw the two arguing.

The wife of 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan said her husband died late Wednesday evening, a day after authorities said he was attacked by another customer at a restaurant where they were dining. It happened at Miller’s Ale House, off of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Tuesday evening.

Investigators said 28-year-old Benjamin Hernandez Jr. is charged with aggravated battery. He told them that he heard Srinivasan and his wife arguing and asked the husband to back away, but the husband refused.

"The guy took another step towards the woman and he got laid out," said a witness.

"I saw him hit the floor. He hit in the back of his head and hit really hard," explained another witness.

The wife said her husband never laid a hand on her and says the suspect had no right to punch him. According to the victim’s wife, her husband was using a deep tone and not being aggressive. She believes it was a hate crime.

"She was upset at the man that hit her husband. She was taking his picture. I think the guy was trying to protect her. She was trying to protect her husband," a witness told FOX 35.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Srinivasan and his family," read a statement from Jim Kuehnhold, EVP Operations, Miller’s Ale House. "We are assisting the sheriff’s department in any way we can and defer all questions to them while their investigation is underway.”