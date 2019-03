- A suspicious white powder had Hazmat crews responding to the Orlando International Airport early Wednesday morning.

According to the airport, around midnight, a United Airlines employee found the plastic bag filled with white powder in a passenger's bag. The Orlando Fire Department responded and determined it was a legal medication called Amodiaquine, which is used to treat malaria.

The bag belonged to a passenger who was rerouted to Fort Lauderdale after missing a connecting flight to Orlando. OIA tells Fox 35 there was no disruption of services at the airport.

The scene has been cleared.