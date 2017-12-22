'Wheels for Kids' delivers bikes, smiles to kids

- Santa's sleigh looked a little bit different on Friday, escorted by police and firefighters, and loaded up with just one type of gift: a bike for every girl and boy.

The bicycles were handed out by the big guy and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, paid for by local businesses.

"This is to make sure that these kids have a way to get to school, they can participate in after school activities," Sheehan said. "Ever since we've been doing this program, these kids' FCAT scores have soared, and they've succeeded in school and they can get after school tutoring."

Kids from the Reese Terrace neighborhood have been rolling away with new bikes through "Wheels for Kids" program for 15 years.

"Everyone gets to get a bike and no one is left out!" said Niko Forty.

Before they can be fully enjoyed, there's some learning to do.

"It's big, and I don't really know how to ride about without training wheels," explained Kirra Forty.

And there's a lesson about giving.