- According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) will close between Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and State Road (S.R.) 408 overnight on Tuesday.

The closure is scheduled between midnight and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17th.

To accommodate this operation, they said that the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Colonial Drive will close between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound I-4 entrance from South Street will also close but at 10 p.m. on Monday until 5 a.m. the next day.

The westbound I-4 exit ramp from Colonial Drive will reportedly remain open during this operation. Law enforcement officers will be monitoring each signaled intersection on the detour route of Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trial to help with traffic flow.

FDOT said that these closures are ncessary to safely pour concrete for a portion of the new westbound S.R. 408 ramp to westbound I-4.