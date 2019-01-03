Westbound I-4 closure scheduled for early Friday

- The I-4 Ultimate Project says that a westbound I-4 closure is scheduled to occur from midnight to 6 a.m. on January 4th.

They say that motorists will have to exit westbound I-4 onto westbound Colonial Drive and then travel southbound on Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92/441) to re-enter westbound I-4. Law enforcement officers will reportedly be monitoring each signaled intersection on the detour route of Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail to promote traffic flow.

The westbound I-4 entrance ramps from westbound Colonial Drive, Amelia Street, and South Street will also be closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on January 4th.

The westbound I-4 entrance ramps from Kaley Avenue and Gore street will remain open during these closures, though.