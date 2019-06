- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting the westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) travel lanes between Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Anderson Street into the old eastbound I-4 lanes as soon as 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.

This shift will allow crews to demolish the old westbound I-4 lanes and build a brand-new roadway.

Several nighttime and continuous roadway and ramp closures are necessary to safely accommodate the westbound I-4 shift, including a full closure of westbound I-4 between Colonial Drive and Anderson Street from 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28, until 8 a.m. on June 29.

During the nighttime closure of westbound I-4, the on-ramps at Colonial Drive and South Street will be closed during the same timeframe. The westbound I-4 exit ramp to Anderson Street (Exit 82B) will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, until 5 a.m. July 1.

View or download a handout containing more information about the westbound I-4 shift and related closures, including detailed detour maps at: fdot.tips/WBI4Shift.