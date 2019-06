- Governor Ron DeSantis signing the largest budget in Florida history. The spending plan totals $91 billion and at least one million is going to a popular park.

Traffic was lined up at Wekiva State Park on Saturday morning, which is typical for the popular park. They now have a million dollars to help ease this problem.

On busy days, people wait in line on Wekiva Springs Road, making it tough for visitors and locals who live in the area. County leaders say it could be a dangerous situation with people driving in the turning lane or on the grass to get around the back-ups. Officials say they are happy they got the money they need to fix it.

Many visitors that talked to Fox 35 say it's a great idea.

"I have seen police here before, and things go wrong. Accidents happen. They're expanding the roads everywhere else, why not? Get it done, where it needs to be done."







They plan to reconfigure the road and leading into the park and the front of the park to help ease the traffic congestion.