- There appears to be a serious weed problem near SunRail's Church Street Station. The unwelcome growth is covering the sidewalk is some places.

"Orlando needs to get onboard with their cleaning," said Sara, a SunRail rider. "It does look like it's unkept, and it probably needs to be taken care of."

SunRail rider Owen Campbell said he is surprised to see the weed takeover, at such a popular train stop. In fact, according to SunRail, the Church Street Station is one of the busiest stops on the route.

"It looks bad. I don't know if it's because of the construction that's going on; they're not maintaining this, but somebody needs to clean it up," said Campbell.

"It doesn't make us look good, probably. I don't know what they think, but if I were a tourist, I'd be like ‘what are they doing," said SunRail rider C.J. Campbell.

We looked into complaints and got answers. It turns out, it's the cCity's responsibility to maintain the sidewalk. The city's spokesperson said a work order for maintenance has been submitted.

"Someone needs to come pull these up, or they need to fire their lawn maintenance people, I don't know what's going on," said Campbell.