<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413890006" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413890006" data-article-version="1.0">Weeds cover sidewalk at Church Street SunRail stop</h1> </header> 20 2019 08:15PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/weeds-cover-sidewalk-at-church-street-sunrail-stop">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413890006"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:15PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413890006-413889450" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - There appears to be a serious weed problem near SunRail's Church Street Station. The unwelcome growth is covering the sidewalk is some places.</p><p>"Orlando needs to get onboard with their cleaning," said Sara, a SunRail rider. "It does look like it's unkept, and it probably needs to be taken care of."</p><p>SunRail rider Owen Campbell said he is surprised to see the weed takeover, at such a popular train stop. In fact, according to SunRail, the Church Street Station is one of the busiest stops on the route.</p><p>"It looks bad. I don't know if it's because of the construction that's going on; they're not maintaining this, but somebody needs to clean it up," said Campbell.</p><p>"It doesn't make us look good, probably. I don't know what they think, but if I were a tourist, I'd be like ‘what are they doing," said SunRail rider C.J. Campbell. </p><p>We looked into complaints and got answers. It turns out, it's the city's responsibility to maintain the sidewalk. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Next steps eyed on importing prescription drugs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A state pharmacy panel will meet next week to discuss additional steps Florida needs to take to establish a program to import prescription drugs from other countries.</p><p>The Florida Board of Pharmacy Rules Subcommittee will meet June 27 to discuss a new law that would allow Florida to establish a drug-importation program and the “international export pharmacy permits” that will be required to participate. The panel will consider a draft version of an application for the international export pharmacy permits, an agenda for the meeting shows.</p><p>The Rules Subcommittee is the first step in the rule approval process. Ultimately, the change would require approval from the full Board of Pharmacy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/brevard-commissioner-asked-to-apologize-over-facebook-comments" title="Brevard commissioner asked to apologize over Facebook comments" data-articleId="413886994" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Brevard_commissioner_asked_to_apologize__0_7427622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Brevard_commissioner_asked_to_apologize__0_7427622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Brevard_commissioner_asked_to_apologize__0_7427622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Brevard_commissioner_asked_to_apologize__0_7427622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Brevard_commissioner_asked_to_apologize__0_7427622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brevard commissioner asked to apologize over Facebook comments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A war of words. Two public figures in Brevard County are making national headlines over a string of Facebook comments. </p><p>It's tense. There's some teasing. Is it hate speech? Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober is an outspoken Republican who says he believes in protecting free speech. Stacey Patel heads up the Brevard Democratic Party. The two have disagreed before, but now things are at a whole new level. </p><p>This week the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says Lober has gone too far, calling on the commissioner to apologize for and retract comments on Facebook. The ADL calls the content "deplorable and could be taken as a call to violence."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-injured-when-skydivers-miss-landing-zone-due-to-strong-wind" title="1 injured when skydivers miss landing zone due to strong wind" data-articleId="413875892" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_injured_when_skydivers_miss_landing_zo_0_7427369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_injured_when_skydivers_miss_landing_zo_0_7427369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_injured_when_skydivers_miss_landing_zo_0_7427369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_injured_when_skydivers_miss_landing_zo_0_7427369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_injured_when_skydivers_miss_landing_zo_0_7427369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 injured when skydivers miss landing zone due to strong wind</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Skydivers said they were blown off course by strong winds during a jump in Florida on Thursday. One even landed in some trees, before he fell another 50 feet to the ground.</p><p>Archie Stephenson lives near the airport where skydivers take off and land. He said he saw something he never expected.</p><p>“I been here 30 years, and it’s the closest they been to my house,” said Stephenson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/weeds-cover-sidewalk-at-church-street-sunrail-stop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weeds cover sidewalk at Church Street SunRail stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/brevard-commissioner-asked-to-apologize-over-facebook-comments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brevard commissioner asked to apologize over Facebook comments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/veterinarians-find-19-baby-pacifiers-in-bulldogs-stomach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="It’s hard to imagine any dog could swallow 19 pacifiers, but Mortimer managed to do it. (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell / Emily Shanahan)" title="Bulldog 2_1561073085715.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-injured-when-skydivers-miss-landing-zone-due-to-strong-wind"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/skydive-deland_1561072657196_7427489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="skydive-deland_1561072657196.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 injured when skydivers miss landing zone due to strong wind</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/next-steps-eyed-on-importing-prescription-drugs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Next steps eyed on importing prescription drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ncaa-champion-paul-jubb-gets-wild-card-for-wimbledon-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/tennis-generic_122797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NCAA champion Paul Jubb gets wild card for Wimbledon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/no-change-to-pass-interference-rule-by-competition-committee-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/19/2015_NFL_Logo_Generic_FULL_91677_1463702561296_1329565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No change to pass interference rule by competition committee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/weeds-cover-sidewalk-at-church-street-sunrail-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/church-street-sunrail-weeds_1561076108964_7427541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weeds cover sidewalk at Church Street SunRail stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/brevard-commissioner-asked-to-apologize-over-facebook-comments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/brevard-lober-patel_1561075618900_7427538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brevard commissioner asked to apologize over Facebook comments</h3> </a> </li> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> 