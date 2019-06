- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting all westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) travel lanes between John Young Parkway and Florida’s Turnpike to a temporary configuration as soon as the morning of June 8.

The shift restores the original ramp configurations at John Young Parkway and Conroy Road while eliminating the temporary ramp system between these two interchanges.

To accomplish this shift, nightly ramp closures are scheduled to close as early as 10 p.m. on June 7 and reopen by 9 a.m. on June 8 at the John Young Parkway, Conroy Road and Florida’s Turnpike interchanges.

However, not all ramps will be closed at the same time. Ramps using another closed ramp’s detour route will remain open to allow for access while crews connect the ramps to the new lanes of westbound I-4.