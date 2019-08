- The Florida Department of Transportation is shifting traffic on westbound Interstate 4 (I-4), between Fairbanks Avenue and Princeton Street, to the old eastbound I-4 lanes.

The could happen as early as Saturday, so crews can safely demolish and reconstruct the westbound lanes. This shift will also create a new westbound I-4 ramp system, parallel to mainline I-4.

This changes westbound I-4 access points at Fairbanks Avenue, Par Street and Princeton Street. Motorists looking to exit onto Princeton Street will need to exit nearly a mile and a half sooner than the previous configuration.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project is reconstructing 21 miles of interstate from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434 in Longwood.