- The westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to Ivanhoe Boulevard is shifting to a new location, as soon as Thursday, July 11.

The old loop ramp will be replaced with a straightened two-lane ramp. The shift will require motorists to exit nearly one-half mile sooner than before. The shift will place motorists on new, permanent pavement adjacent to the westbound interstate mainline.

Following this shift, the westbound I-4 ramps at Princeton Street and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Par Street also will move to interim configurations and create a temporary ramp system.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project is reconstructing 21 miles of interstate from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434 in Longwood. For more information about I-4 Ultimate,