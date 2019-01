- Westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) under Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) is closing at night starting January 3 through January 11 to assist with demolishing the old eastbound Maitland Boulevard bridges.

Westbound I-4 between State Road (S.R.) 436 and Maitland Boulevard is scheduled to close from midnight to 5 a.m. on January 3-4 & 7-11. Associated entrance and exit ramps will be closed concurrently.