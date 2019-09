- The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 between State Road 434 and State Road 436 will begin closing each night for nearly three weeks as soon as September 30, according toThe Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The nightly closures will be from midnight through 5:00 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 18.

"Motorists may use Exit 94 to S.R. 434. From S.R. 434, motorists may use Montgomery Road or S.R. 436 to make their way to the westbound I-4 on-ramp from S.R. 436," FDOT said in a press release.

The nightly closures are so that crews can safely demolish the old State Road 436 bridge over westbound I-4.

Weather or any unforseen conditions could modify the schedule.