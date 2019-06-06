< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vultures invade East Orange County neighborhood By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:51PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 08:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:45PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411255693-411265837" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411255693" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Tudor Grove community in East Orange County has some unwelcomed neighbors, vultures.</p> <p>“You can see them on everybody’s house around the neighborhood, it just looks like a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie,” said Andrew Wright, homeowner. “This is the worst year that we’ve experienced, in the eleven years that we’ve lived here.”</p> <p>Turkey vultures gathering by the hundreds.“200 or so at the worst scenario will be out here,” said Wright.</p> <p>Homeowner Andrew Wright says they are damaging property.</p> <p>“They come and peck at the screen enclosure, you can hear them scratching at it and they jump on it like a trampoline,” said Wright.</p> <p>The vultures keep ripping his pool lanai screen. Wright tells us he’s already had to spend $1,500 on repairs this year. So, the homeowner turned to the community’s Home Owner’s Association to remove the birds but says they refused to do anything.</p> <p>“They said, they can’t do anything about it because it’s not their responsibility,” said Wright.</p> <p>Wright believes it’s the HOA’s duty to address this problem.</p> <p>“Everybody in this neighborhood pays handsomely to live here and we expect our HOA to do something about a problem that comes up,” said Wright.</p> <p>FOX 35 attempted to contact the HOA President and HOA management team but was unsuccessful.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/danielle-redlick_1559868261248_7361815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/danielle-redlick_1559868261248_7361815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/danielle-redlick_1559868261248_7361815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/danielle-redlick_1559868261248_7361815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New details released in Winter Park murder investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ocala-restaurant-worker-diagnosed-with-hepatitis-a" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/ocala-zaxbys-hepatitis_1559868261271_7361816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/ocala-zaxbys-hepatitis_1559868261271_7361816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/ocala-zaxbys-hepatitis_1559868261271_7361816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/ocala-zaxbys-hepatitis_1559868261271_7361816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/ocala-zaxbys-hepatitis_1559868261271_7361816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ocala restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vultures-invade-east-orange-county-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/turkey-vultures_1559868264674_7361818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vultures invade East Orange County neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-searching-for-interim-school-superintendent" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/volusia-school-board_1559868267498_7361819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/volusia-school-board_1559868267498_7361819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/volusia-school-board_1559868267498_7361819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/volusia-school-board_1559868267498_7361819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/volusia-school-board_1559868267498_7361819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volusia County searching for interim school superintendent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/armed-suspect-in-barricaded-standoff-with-officers-in-san-gabriel-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/san%20gabriel%20standoff%20060619_OP_2_CP__1559865271253.jpg_7361510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/san%20gabriel%20standoff%20060619_OP_2_CP__1559865271253.jpg_7361510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/san%20gabriel%20standoff%20060619_OP_2_CP__1559865271253.jpg_7361510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/san%20gabriel%20standoff%20060619_OP_2_CP__1559865271253.jpg_7361510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/san%20gabriel%20standoff%20060619_OP_2_CP__1559865271253.jpg_7361510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Armed suspect in barricaded standoff with officers in San Gabriel, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 