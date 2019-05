- Volusia County deputies are on the scene in DeLand where a man has threatened to kill himself.

This is happening at West Parkway and U.S. 92. The call reportedly came in around just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning of a suicidal man.

"Be advised that traffic is being rerouted at Kepler Avenue, preventing drivers from traveling eastbound. Deputies are directing traffic," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

Both sides of U.S. 92 are closed. Deputies are speaking with the man involved in the standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.