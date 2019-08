- A teenager in Volusia County is charged with a felony, after deputies say he posted on a threat on a video game chat platform.

Authorities say the teen threatened to bring a gun to Sea Breeze High School and kill at least seven people. When they showed up to arrest the boy, his mother insisted it was all just a big joke.

"But it's just a comment. How is there an arrest?" she is heard asking on body camera video relased by the Sheriff's Office. "There is a Florida state statue that says you cannot make a written threat to cause a shooting or act or kill," a deputy replies.

The boy's comment was reported to the FBI.