- The Volusia County School Board has begun its search for both an interim and permanent superintendent.

Last week, board members decided to end Superintendent James Russell’s contract early. After the 3-2 vote to oust him, Russell spoke to the crowd about his accomplishments on the job. He had a lot of supporters in the room, who stood and clapped, as he ended his speech.

Some school board members argued Russell should keep his job. Letting him go means the district will have to pay around $85,000 in severance.

Those who wanted him gone say he hasn’t been communicating with the board. Chairman Carl Persis says he wasn’t happy with Russell’s performance.

The board will choose an interim superintendent as they search for someone to permanently fill the role. Persis says he hopes to have a new superintendent in place by January.