Photo via Pixabay Photo via Pixabay

- Volusia County Schools are changing the formulas they used to calculate final grades in some courses.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reports that changes will impact five courses, including algebra, geometry, and biology.

They will now use a rounding system. So, if a student gets a 'B' one semester and an 'A' the next, that rounds to an 'A' final grade.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.