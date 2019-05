- The Volusia County government is doing their part to keep animals out of the hands of past abusers.

Starting May 28, an Animal Abuse listing will be on the Animal Services page of the county’s website.

"The purpose of the listing is to make shelters and other adoption agencies aware of someone’s criminal history as it relates to animals," a press release stated.

The Animal Abuse listing will include public record information. Those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony crime involving animal cruelty in the previous 10 years will be listed.

"Animal abuse is a serious issue of public concern. The public has expressed concerns over the placement of pets into homes where past pet abuse has occurred. This listing is intended to be used as a tool by those involved in the placement of animals."