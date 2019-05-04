< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via Nature Coast Animal Wellness & Surgical Center https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via&nbsp;Nature Coast Animal Wellness &amp; Surgical Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via Nature Coast Animal Wellness & Surgical Center</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409356112-404942333" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via&nbsp;Nature Coast Animal Wellness &amp; Surgical Center" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via Nature Coast Animal Wellness & Surgical Center</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> Posted May 28 2019 01:35PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:42PM EDT

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - The Volusia County government is doing their part to keep animals out of the hands of past abusers. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Volusia County government is doing their part to keep animals out of the hands of past abusers.</p><p>Starting May 28, an <a href="https://www.volusia.org/services/public-protection/animal-control/animal-abuse-listing.stml">Animal Abuse listing </a>will be on the Animal Services page of the county’s website. </p><p>"The purpose of the listing is to make shelters and other adoption agencies aware of someone’s criminal history as it relates to animals," a press release stated.</p><p>The Animal Abuse listing will include public record information. Those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony crime involving animal cruelty in the previous 10 years will be listed.</p><p>"Animal abuse is a serious issue of public concern. The public has expressed concerns over the placement of pets into homes where past pet abuse has occurred. FWC: Fish license-free for two weekends in June

Posted May 28 2019 02:32PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 02:33PM EDT

Multiple license-free fishing days are being offered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) this June.

The FWC said on their website that people can fish license-free in saltwater on the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday on June. Those wanting to fish in freshwater can do so on the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday of June. On either of these weekends, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents.

They also said that license-free fishing days give people an opportunity to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. Save money on hurricane supplies with Florida's 'Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday'

Posted May 28 2019 02:08PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 02:09PM EDT

With the 2019 hurricane season quickly approaching, it is time to stock up on supplies.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County says that they encourage communities to get prepared now for the 2019 hurricane season, which begins on Saturday. To help, they want to remind residents of Florida's 'Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.'

The Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday reportedly excludes certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax, such as candles, flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, radios, portable generators, and more. It runs from May 31st to June 6th. For a full list of qualifying items, see this Tax Information Publication on the holiday. October 11, 2018. Photo by James E. Wyatt." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Storm season could be met with 'skittishness'

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida

Posted May 28 2019 01:32PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 01:42PM EDT

A faded banner, draped across the second-story balcony of a weather-battered shell of a home, sends a message: "Mexico Beach will rise again."

Nearby, several residents, rather than having real-estate signs planted in the sandy remains of their properties, defiantly declare the sites are not for sale, more than seven months after Hurricane Michael --- packing 160 mph sustained winds --- laid waste to the beach town and surrounding region.

"We love our neighbors and our community," says a sign 