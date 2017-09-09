Volusia County evacuations announced ahead of Irma

- Based on the latest storm track, Volusia County is ordering a mandatory evacuation beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. This evacuation is for residents on the beachside, in low-lying areas, and in RVs, mobile and manufactured homes.

For residents who want to leave the area, the county is asking you to go ahead and leave. Remember the roads will be very congested. Always consider going to a public shelter.

For those planning to go to a public shelter, finish your preparations and plan to go to the shelters when they open Saturday morning.

The county would like everyone to be at their destination by 8 p.m. Saturday.



If possible, evacuees should stay with family and friends prior to seeking public shelter. Residents should not go to public shelters before they open.

A county-wide curfew goes into effect Sunday at 4 p.m. This curfew is for all of Volusia County.