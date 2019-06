- A Volusia County deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 58-year-old Senior Deputy Frank Scofield lost his life on Sunday morning when a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail. Scofield was hit while on his bicycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reportedly handling the crash investigation.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all of us who knew Frank will never forget him. He joined the Sheriff's Office in 1995 and became a legendary, widely respected veteran member of their Marine Unit.

All of us who knew Frank will never forget him. He started his VCSO career in 1995 and became a legendary, widely respected veteran member of our Marine Unit. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019





This story was written in Orlando, Florida.