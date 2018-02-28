Volusia County continues discussion on school safety

- In the wake of the Parkland shooting, there has been a focus on school safety in Central Florida. Volusia County is the latest local school district considering arming teachers with gun.

63,000 students go to school in Volusia County, so it is a large district filled with 85 schools. There are about 7,000 staff members too. Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood said there are just not enough deputies to protect all the schools in the district, so the school board is now considering giving guns to teachers.

Many other districts are considering arming teachers as well, but not everyone agrees. The school board has not yet held a vote on arming teachers, but is continuing the discussion.