- If you’re a student in Volusia County, you may get to set your alarm later soon. Parents are making the case to start school later in Volusia County.

“A rested student is more productive, happier, and safer,” said Phil Madison, of Edgewater, at a school board meeting for Volusia County Schools Tuesday night.

New start times is something the district is now considering, opening a survey to the public Monday. Already, school board chairman Carl Persis says 12,000 people have filled it out.

“You can talk to three high school students and ask them what would you rather do, start later, earlier, how much earlier? They'll give you a different time,” said Persis.

Right now Volusia County high schools start at 7:25 a.m. The survey offers three options. Option One proposes high schools starting at 8:30 a.m. Option Two proposes they start at 9:10 a.m. The third option offers an earlier start time of 7 a.m.

The shift comes as the district looks to add 30 minutes to the elementary school day and more time between bus routes to avoid late buses. Also under consideration is “maybe ten, 15 minutes, we could reduce the overall high school day,” said Persis.

One parent is pushing for the later options.

“They recommend this time because its proven that it gives adolescents better sleep.”

He says more sleep could mean better academic performance and fewer sports injuries, crashes and cases of teen depression.

The public has until March 25 to complete the survey. It will be discussed at the school board workshop on March 28. You can take the survey here.