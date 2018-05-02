Volusia County considers new school safety plan

- Volusia County leaders are thinking outside the box when it comes to keep students safe.

The schools superintendent says that he wants to explore hiring retired deputies, beach safety officers, and correctional officers as student resource officers.

Not everyone is a fan of that idea, though.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says that not only would this cost $9 million a year to hire these officers, but it's also about finding the right people for the job.

So far, Sheriff Chitwood says that only two retired deputies have expressed interest to him about becoming school resource officers.