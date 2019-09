- Volusia County is now under a Hurricane Watch ahead of Hurricane Dorian. A mandatory evacuation starts Monday at 10 a.m. for beachside residents as well as those in low-lying areas, mobile homes and recreational vehicles throughout the county.

Starting Tuesday, at 6 p.m., residents who decide not evacuate east of the Halifax River will be under a strict curfew until 6 a.m. County officials say that curfew will be in effect Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Fifteen evacuation shelters are ready to go across Volusia, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Volusia County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All school related activities on and off campus are canceled through Thursday.

Early Sunday, access ramps to the beach were closed, because of the high tides. Those will remain closed for beach driving until after Hurricane Dorian passes through. Lifeguards raised double red flags as they clocked out Sunday night. That signifies dangerous water, the waters off the beach are closed to the public.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is urging all residents to pay attention to be prepared and pay close attention to the latest developments on Hurricane Dorian.

"We're imploring people take this seriously. This is not a drill. This is the real thing," said Sheriff Chitwood.