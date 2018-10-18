< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408756481_408789921_150965",video:"567592",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Holiday_weekend_beach_safety_0_7310615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Xtra",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/Holiday_weekend_beach_safety_567592_1800.mp4?Expires=1653316651&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-i5ZxNry34bwJFFK3OuDQLynCZU",eventLabel:"Holiday%20weekend%20beach%20safety-408789921",customFields:a.customFields}; 24 2019 10:37AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408756481_408789921_150965",video:"567592",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Holiday_weekend_beach_safety_0_7310615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Xtra",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/Holiday_weekend_beach_safety_567592_1800.mp4?Expires=1653316651&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-i5ZxNry34bwJFFK3OuDQLynCZU",eventLabel:"Holiday%20weekend%20beach%20safety-408789921",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvolusia-county-beach-patrol-warns-about-high-tides-strong-rip-currents-during-memorial-day-weekend"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:28AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408756481"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:37AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408756481-367082054" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa Volusia County beach patrol warns about high tides, strong rip currents during Memorial Day weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Volusia county beach patrol is getting ready for a busy holiday weekend.</p><p>They want to make sure you stay safe if you're planning to head to the beach. That's why they are warning people that early afternoon high tides are expected.</p><p>They could force some beach ramps to close around noon and stay closed for several hours. Clearwater police searching for missing teen with autism

Posted May 24 2019 10:06AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:25AM EDT

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old with autism who has been missing since Thursday night.

Police say Myking Worboys was last seen in the 1600 block of Keystone Court. He was wearing pajama pants and had no shirt or shoes on. He also did not have a cellphone with him. He also did not have a cellphone with him.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-deputies-searching-for-missing-15-year-old" title="Florida deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/dylan%20lambert2_1558695976700.png_7309926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/dylan%20lambert2_1558695976700.png_7309926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/dylan%20lambert2_1558695976700.png_7309926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/dylan%20lambert2_1558695976700.png_7309926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/dylan%20lambert2_1558695976700.png_7309926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Florida deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Posted May 24 2019 07:00AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 07:10AM EDT

The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Deputies say Dylan Lambert was last seen on Thursday at his high school in Jensen Beach. 