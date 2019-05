- Volusia county beach patrol is getting ready for a busy holiday weekend.

They want to make sure you stay safe if you're planning to head to the beach. That's why they are warning people that early afternoon high tides are expected.

They could force some beach ramps to close around noon and stay closed for several hours. Strong rip currents are also in the forecast.

Officials strongly encourage people to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

If you do find yourself caught up in a rip current: