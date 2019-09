- Visit Orlando's 'Magical Dining' now runs through October 7th.

On Monday, they announced that extension "to support local businesses and ensure two deserving charities receive maximum benefit despite Hurricane Dorian." This makes the program seven days longer.

More than 100 Orlando restaurants are reportedly participating in 2019. These include Paddlefish Restaurant, Ocean Prime, The Ravenous Pig, and more. A full list can be seen HERE. The majority of the restaurants on the list have extended their Magical Dining Menu.

During Magical Dining, restaurants offer three-course, prix-fixe dinners for just $35 per person. $1 from each meal will benefit two nonprofits that help local children and families: the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando and Lighthouse Central Florida.