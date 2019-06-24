Virgin Trains already has been operating from Miami to West Palm Beach.
The new phase will connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport on 170 miles of track. It represents a $4 billion investment by Virgin Trains, which is backed by Fortress Investment Group.
The new phase is expected to be completed by 2022.
The company also is in the process of constructing a train line between Las Vegas and Southern California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jun 24 2019 01:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 01:37PM EDT
A drug house in Palm Coast has been shut down by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, their Special Investigations Unit teamed up with their tactical team and the United States Secret Service to shut down a drug house in Palm Coast.
They said they served a search warrant to the home on 11 Raemoor Drive. The warrant was obtained after an investigation into narcotics activity at the property. Detectives located prescription pills, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, needles, smoking pipes with cannabis residue, and drug paraphernalia.
Posted Jun 24 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 02:05PM EDT
A Manatee County teacher has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old student and sending him lewd photos.
Bradenton police say Kassandra Moore, 31, was a teacher at Broach School when she exchanged inappropriate, flirty text messages with the student through Instagram chat.
Police say the incidents were first brought to the attention of police in April after a complaint, and they launched an investigation.
Posted Jun 24 2019 08:13AM EDT
SpaceX is getting ready for another historic launch on the Space Coast.
On Monday night, SpaceX will launch the Falcon Heavy rocket for the third time. This is also the first time that the Falcon Heavy rocket will launch at night.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that this will be the most difficult launch yet.