Virgin Trains breaks ground on South Florida to Orlando leg addthis:title="Virgin Trains breaks ground on South Florida to Orlando leg"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414430755.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414430755");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414430755-405460918"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414430755-405460918" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jun 24 2019 01:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 01:16PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Officials are breaking ground on a new phase of a private train line that will connect South Florida to central Florida.</p> <p>A groundbreaking ceremony was being held Monday for the construction of "Phase 2" of the train line that will run from Miami to Orlando, and eventually to Tampa if all goes as planned.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35News%2Fvideos%2F2288478317896507%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Virgin Trains already has been operating from Miami to West Palm Beach.

The new phase will connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport on 170 miles of track. It represents a $4 billion investment by Virgin Trains, which is backed by Fortress Investment Group.

The new phase is expected to be completed by 2022.

The company also is in the process of constructing a train line between Las Vegas and Southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

