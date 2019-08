- More than 200 people attended a vigil Friday for victims of the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

Speakers at the vigil included survivors of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando and activists from "Moms Demand Action." The shootings were a somber reminder of gun violence in the city.

"Every time we see one of these incidents around the nation it really hits home, not only for me but for all the residents here," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina. "We continue to have gun violence in our nation and something has to be done about it."

Much of the conversation also centers around standing up against white supremacy. According to law enforcement, the shooter in El Paso Texas was targeting Mexicans.

"For me, as a Latina, it's horrifying especially to see white supremacy being used as a justification for killing people who look like me," said Elizabeth Fernandez. "The only thing that beats hate is love."More vigils are planned for next week in Central Florida.