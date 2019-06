- A University of Central Florida student is fighting for her life after a car slammed into her and left her for dead. Friends and family came together Friday night at an emotional vigil in her honor.

A field full of sorority sister came together in song and prayer, lighting candles for London Harrell.

“London has made me so incredibly happy, and that’s what London does. She makes people happy,” said Harrell’s boyfriend, Jon Gardner.

Harrell, a UCF senior, has been in critical condition since last Saturday, when a car hit her while she was walking on a lawn near campus. Twenty-five-year-old Yousuf Hasan was charged in the hit-and-run after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found him passed out outside his car in a nearby parking lot, believed to be under the influence.

“Every day has been cloudy and dizzy, and every second, I’m just waiting for London to walk in with a Dunkin’ coffee. Our hearts are full because we have the honor of loving you,” said friend Rebecca Kirsch.

More than 100 students came together in hopes their prayers will help London power through her injuries. London’s mother spoke as well, moved by all the people showing their support.

“I just want to thank you all for what you’ve done for us this week and how you have helped us get through this and the prayers and the encouragement and the love that we feel,” said Paula Cobb.

It was an emotional and powerful evening focused on hope and positivity, just like London would have wanted. “We need to follow London’s lead and focus on spreading love.”

London continues to fight for her life in the hospital. Another vigil was held Friday night in South Carolina, where she is from. The man charged in the hit-and-run is out of jail on bond.