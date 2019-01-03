Vigil held for teen fatally shot in Parramore

- A teenager fatally shot in Orlando's Parramore community was remembered Thursday night.

It was an emotional night for dozens of people who went out to remember Denim Williams. The teen was shot and killed Wednesday, and the family is still without a lot of answers. They shared the light in a moment of darkness.

“It shows that everybody love my cousin and that everyone here is supporting him because they took his life away and he didn't deserve it,” said Denim Williams’s cousin Aniyah Wilburn.

Dozens gathered for Denim Williams, the 16-year-old who was the victim of Orlando’s first homicide of 2019. The family is struggling.

“I ain't never had a brother and he's kind of like the brother that I never had,” said cousin Sharaeicia Clark.

As they said goodbye to the teen at Thursday night’s vigil, they described Williams as smart and determined.

“Denim was a positive person. He was smart. He was intelligent. He was good on and off the court.”

The details of what lead up to his death are still unclear. Orlando Police say he was shot and killed on the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Parramore Wednesday just before noon. A day later, there have still been no arrests. The community is pushing for the violence to stop.

“People are mad. They're sad. They're angry. This wasn't supposed to happen. No one wants to plan for their child to be taken,” said community activist Miles Mulrain.

Now, there’s nothing left to do but plan how they’re going to move forward together.

“I just miss him and I wish that this would have never happened and I just hope that everybody would stop killing because it's not worth it,” said Wilburn.

Orlando Police said Wednesday they were interviewing several people and were no longer looking for anyone else involved in the incident. Officials are calling it an isolated shooting with no threat to the public.

