Video shows SUV traveling on wrong side of busy road

- Cell phone video recorded along U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, Florida shows a white SUV driving on the wrong side of the road.

The person behind the camera, Savanna Fox, says that the driver went from Citrus Tower Boulevard to Hooks Street before coming to a stop.

Officers contacted the driver, who explained that he has a medical condition which causes him to have problems regulating blood sugar levels.

"When they showed him the video, the individual said he did not recollect the incident," said Sgt. Malcolm Draper, with the Clermont Police Department. "The officers did submit his driver's license for reevaluation to the Department of Highway Safety."

"It did cross my mind that he'd have a medical condition," Fox said.



She added that she is glad they could help police find that driver and that this didn't end with someone getting hurt.

The driver is not facing any criminal charges, due to the medical situation involved in this case, police said.