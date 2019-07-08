< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417191866" data-article-version="1.0">Victim in deadly Pine Hills shooting identified</h1> Victim in deadly Pine Hills shooting identified https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Alhambra%20Drive-pine-hills-shooting_1562643104710.jpg_7492211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417191866" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orange County deputies have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pine Hills, as a search for the suspect continues.</p> <p>Authorities were called to Alhambra Drive on Monday night, around 8:30 p.m., about an aggravated battery. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Freddie Benjamin in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed Benjamin to the hospital, but they were unable to revive him.</p> <p>Deputies are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and they are searching for any leads which may lead them to the gunman. 