- A victim being attacked by three people at an Apopka home fought back and fatally stabbed one of the attackers.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to south Central Avenue in Apopka regarding a stabbing on Monday morning.

They said that three people went to the home and began battering a person there. The person being hit stabbed one of the three attackers. The person who was stabbed has since died. The initial victim of the incident is cooperating with investigators.

The identities of the subjects involved have not been released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.