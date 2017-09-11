Utility pole falls on deputy and paramedic vehicle during Irma

- Polk County officials are reporting that a deputy and paramedic were trapped during Hurricane Irma, as power lines and a pole fell on them while they were driving.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Lynn and Polk County Fire Rescue Paramedic James Tanner Schaill became trapped in a Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol car late Sunday night after a live power pole and electric lines fell on it while they were driving in Lakeland.

The two of them were traveling from Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where they had dropped off an elderly patient and were returning to north Lakeland. They were trapped for about two hours until Lakeland electric crews responded and were able to disconnect the lines.

Both have returned to work to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.