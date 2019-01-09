University of Central Florida offering free, safe rides between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

- The University of Central Florida is launching a new safety program on Wednesday.

The 'Knight Ride' van will offer anyone on campus a free ride between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. when classes are in session. Hours will be extended during exam periods.

The van is funded by the SGA. Walking escorts and golf carts will supplement the new van and route.

This program is replacing the former safe escort program known as SEPS.