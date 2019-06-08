< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Uncle arrested in death of 9-year-old Orlando girl
Posted Jun 08 2019 10:19AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 08 2019 09:25AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:30AM EDT 08 2019 09:25AM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411532925"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:25AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411532925" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411532925-411531900"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411532925" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Orlando.</p> <p>Tayanah Jean Paul was found unresponsive in her apartment near the Mall at Millenia around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.</p> <p>She was taken to the hospital but later died.</p> <p>The child's uncle, Bertholet Fify, 55, has been charged with with first-degree murder.</p> <p>Deputies not releasing any other informationregarding the invstigation. </p> <p><strong>Check out more Florida stories: </strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-florida-democrats-need-500-000-more-voters"><strong>Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/norwegian-cruise-ship-headed-for-cuba-comes-back-to-florida-after-trump-s-travel-ban"><strong>Norwegian cruise ship headed for Cuba comes back to Florida after Trump's travel ban</strong></a></li> <li><a More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Miami-Dade Animal Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 100 dogs, cats rescued from deplorable conditions in South Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 100 dogs and cats were rescued from a South Miami-Dade home where investigators say they were living in deplorable conditions.</p><p>According to investigators, a concerned citizen tipped off the Miami-Dade Animal Services about the abuse. When they arrived, they found 99 dogs and five cats. Photos were taken of the animals, many of which had urine and feces clearly caked on their fur.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/missing-16-year-old-from-orange-county-found-dead" title="Missing 16-year-old from Orange County found dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/hagansa_1560002458081_7366944_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/hagansa_1560002458081_7366944_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/hagansa_1560002458081_7366944_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/hagansa_1560002458081_7366944_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/hagansa_1560002458081_7366944_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing 16-year-old from Orange County found dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search for a missing teen from Winter Garden has come to a tragic end.</p><p>The body of 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Jr. was found Friday afternoon near a home on Robertson Street in Orlando. </p><p>Luis Rivera Sr., 49, is behind bars, charged with dumping the body of Hagans in a shallow grave. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-searching-for-4-year-old-florida-boy-believed-to-be-in-imminent-danger-1" title="Deputies searching for 4-year-old Florida boy believed to be in imminent danger" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies searching for 4-year-old Florida boy believed to be in imminent danger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 4-year-old boy they believe could be in imminent danger. </p><p>James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen Thursday, June 6, around 8:30 a.m. with his mother, Jady Dow, in Brighton Village. Authorities think he could also be with other family members.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" 