- An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Orlando.

Tayanah Jean Paul was found unresponsive in her apartment near the Mall at Millenia around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.

She was taken to the hospital but later died.

The child's uncle, Bertholet Fify, 55, has been charged with with first-degree murder.

Deputies not releasing any other informationregarding the invstigation.

