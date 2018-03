- The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has announced that a ULA Atlas V launch is scheduled for Thursday, March 1st, at 5:02 p.m. at Kennedy Space Center.

A ULA and NASA Rediness Review was reportedly completed on Tuesday, February 27th, so the ULA Atlas V GOES-S mission is set to lift off on an Atlas V rocket.

