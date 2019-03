- United Launch Alliance is on target to send a Delta IV rocket into space on Friday evening at 6:56 p.m. EDT (2256 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket will deliver the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-10 communications spacecraft for the Air Force. ULA and the Air Force have given a "go" for launch after assessing all aspects of mission readiness, technical overviews of the countdown and flight, and previewed the weather forecast.

The official launch weather forecast, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, now calls for an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for the liftoff, with scattered low clouds and broken high-level clouds, south-southeasterly winds at 12 peaking to 16 knots and a temperature in the mid 70s. The only concern for a launch weather rule violation will be cumulus clouds.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live on our social media platforms.