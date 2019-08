- A sorority at the University of Central Florida is now suspended, accused of sharing inappropriate photos of one of their own.

According to reports, the university's Office of Student Conduct found that sisters from Alpha Delta Pi took the picture and then posted on a sorority group chat. An investigation also discovered members selling ID's to others under the age of 21 and some girls asking to complete assignments in exchange for money.

Right now Alpha Delta Pi is banned from taking part in any activities.

UCF student Leisy Garcia said, "It's kinda sad. It's violating. It's really rude to expose someone in a situation like that especially when you're supposed to take care of each other, especially in a sister hood."

The Alpha Delta Pi national executive office released this statement saying in part:

"The behavior in question does not align with our values or our high standards of academic excellence. Alpha Delta Pi's international officers and executive office staff are working closely with the university to conduct a thorough investigation."