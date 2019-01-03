UCF Knights return to campus after Fiesta Bowl loss

- The UCF Knights returned to campus on Wednesday.

It was a heroes welcome as the team returned to Central Florida after the Fiesta Bowl.

The team landed in Sanford on Wednesday afternoon and shortly after, their buses rolled onto campus. Coaches and players were greeted by waiting fans, who lined up to show their support despite the tough loss.

One fan said that the team has "done so much for the community. They did a good job."

Another fan commented on the team, saying "I think we didn't have a couple things go our way. I'm just proud of the effort and we knew it was going to be tough. They did a wonderful job.:

UCF Head Coach Josh Heupel says that he is disappointed by the loss, but proud of what his team has accomplished.

The UCF Knights lost 40-32 to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, ending their 25-game winning streak.