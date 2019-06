- Uber will start helicopter service in New York City, with a possibility to expand to other U.S. cities.

The service is called UberCopter and will be available in New York next month. Right now, the service only goes from lower Manhattan to Kennedy International Airport.

The eight-minute ride will cost more than $200, but the company said it hopes to expand to other cities.

“It’s going to be very interesting. Especially for cities that have a lot of traffic, it could be very nice for people who have to commute,” said helicopter pilot Felix Rachadelle. “For pilots it’s going to be a great opportunity.”