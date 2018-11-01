Two stabbing incidents in Volusia County on Wednesday, one of which is fatal

- There has been two separate altercations involving knives in Volusia County on Wednesday night.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that the first incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Copperfield Avenue in Deltona. There was an ongoing dispute between next-door neighbors that culminated in an altercation in the front yard. 52-year-old Kwame Kennedy went onto the 51-year-old male victim's property armed with a large kitchen knife and ended up stabbing the victim multiple times.

Deputies say the victim had stab wounds to his hip, chest, scapula, and neck. He was transported to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he was stabilized and underwent successful surgery for his injuries.

Kennedy was reportedly charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was released early Thursday after posting $15,000 bail.

About three hours, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the second altercation occurred. Around 10 p.m., another report of a stabbing came in on Enterprise Osteen Road in Osteen. Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Joshua Rogers unresponsive with stab wounds to his torse. A deputy performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Deputies say Rogers was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he was pronounced deceased. The person who stabbed Rogers, 49-year-old Donald Blanton Jr., remained on scene and told detectives that Rogers had attacked him and he stabbed Rogers in self-defense.

Blanton reportedly told deputies that Rogers, who is the ex-boyfriend of Blanton's aunt, had been in a fight with the aunt and then left the residence. The stabbing occurred shortly after that.