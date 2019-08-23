< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI()); Two new K-9s sworn in to Orange County Corrections Corrections"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425268192.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Aug 23 2019 12:02PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425268192_425267573_175283";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425267573","video":"597853","title":"Two%20new%20K-9s%20sworn%20in%20to%20Orange%20County%20Corrections","caption":"Two%20new%20K-9s%20sworn%20in%20to%20Orange%20County%20Corrections","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FTwo_new_K_9s_sworn_in_to_Orange_County_C_0_7612069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FTwo_new_K_9s_sworn_in_to_Orange_County_Correctio_597853_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661184147%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrMwHPdTm3tpBJ6q_HBrvEb1l9gw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftwo-new-k-9s-sworn-in-to-orange-county-corrections"}},"createDate":"Aug 23 2019 12:02PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425268192_425267573_175283",video:"597853",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/Two_new_K_9s_sworn_in_to_Orange_County_C_0_7612069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520new%2520K-9s%2520sworn%2520in%2520to%2520Orange%2520County%2520Corrections",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/Two_new_K_9s_sworn_in_to_Orange_County_Correctio_597853_1800.mp4?Expires=1661184147&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rMwHPdTm3tpBJ6q_HBrvEb1l9gw",eventLabel:"Two%20new%20K-9s%20sworn%20in%20to%20Orange%20County%20Corrections-425267573",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftwo-new-k-9s-sworn-in-to-orange-county-corrections"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Amanda McKenzie, FOX 35
Posted Aug 23 2019 12:07PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 12:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 12:12PM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/doggy1_1566576348711_7612072_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425268192-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/doggy1_1566576348711_7612072_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425268192-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="doggy1_1566576348711.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tony%20N%20Millie%203_June%2013_2019%20_OP_small_CP_%20_OP_1_CP__1566576348103.jpg_7612071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425268192-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tony N Millie 3_June 13_2019 (small) (1)_1566576348103.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425268192-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/two-new-k-9s-sworn-in-to-orange-county-corrections" data-title="Two new K-9s sworn in to Orange County Corrections" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/two-new-k-9s-sworn-in-to-orange-county-corrections" addthis:title="Two new K-9s sworn in to Orange County Corrections" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Two top dogs are now part of the Orange County Corrections Department.</p> <p>Donning K-9 badges these two dogs are ready for duty. But first they had to take the officer’s oath.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/6-year-old-girl-starts-lemonade-stand-to-raise-money-for-retired-k9-officer"><strong>RELATED: 6-year old-girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for retired K9 officer</strong></a></p> <p>“Do you Tony and Millie swear that you will faithfully and impartially without fear discharge your duties as K-9 officers?”</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">🐕 Two top dogs were just sworn in as K-9 Officers for the Orange County Corrections Department. Together they will combat contraband at the jail. Congratulations Millie and Tony! 🐕 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOX35?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOX35</a> <a href="https://t.co/9nmWkmMBRa">pic.twitter.com/9nmWkmMBRa</a></p> — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmandaMckNews/status/1164925181544058880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>“WOOF!” Tony barked as if right on cue.</p> <p>That was a yes.</p> <p>“Tony and Millie you are now officially certified K-9 officers for Orange County Jail’s K-9 unit. Congratulations!”</p> <p>Now the real work begins as Tony and Millie leave with their partners.<br /> “Who wouldn’t love coming to work with a pup every day?” Correctional K-9 Officer Derrick Malcomb said.<br /> It’s a duty that Correctional Officer Derrick Malcomb has wanted for years.</p> <p>Now that he’s paired up with 1.5 year old Millie, they will live and work together every day to combat contraband.</p> <p>“She is a narcotics dog so she specifically sniffs out narcotics,” Malcomb said.</p> <p>Every day jail visitors try to sneak in illegal material – whether it’s drugs, cell phones or weapons.</p> <p>“They will try to get things in, but we do a really good job of keeping that stuff out,” Malcomb said. “Our entry process helps to keep that out and then we have the dogs that go around. 