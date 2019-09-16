< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Two more systems being monitored as Hurricane Humberto moves away from U.S. Two more systems being monitored as Hurricane Humberto moves away from U.S. 16 2019 06:08AM Posted Sep 16 2019 06:45AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 16 2019 06:08AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 07:06AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428963445" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast are being warned to watch for potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).</p> <p>Humberto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph) as of Monday morning. Humberto was located about 760 miles (1,223 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 5 mph (8 kph).</p> <p><a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk"><strong>Download app</strong></a> | <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather"><strong>Live radar</strong></a></p> <p>Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King said Humberto could bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.</p> <p>"Humberto is moving away from Florida and will continue intensifying over the next couple of days. Winds will be near 110 mph by midweek as the storm becomes a strong Category 2. Humberto will keep our local surf zone dangerous with large breaking waves and deadly rip currents."</p> <p>The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Latest track on Hurricane "HUMBERTO"...moving AWAY from the U.S. and intensifying over the next day or two. Will be the main driver for increased surf locally as ocean swell radiates away from the circulation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox35?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox35</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gdo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gdo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HUMBERTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HUMBERTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/A7jDt8YXnF">pic.twitter.com/A7jDt8YXnF</a></p> — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) <a href="https://twitter.com/JaymeKingFox35/status/1173520847610556417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Humberto is forecast to strengthen through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the NHC is keeping an eye on two additional systems brewing out in the waters.</p> <p>An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a low 10-percent chance of development before it moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast on Monday night or Tuesday. Regardless, heavy rainfall along portions of Texas coast are forecast for later this week.</p> <p>An area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic has a 50-percent chance of development over the next 2 days and an 80-percent chance over the next five. 